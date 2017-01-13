Bigg Boss 10: Synopsis Day 89

In keeping with the luxury budget task call centre, the housemates wake up to the song ‘What is mobile number’. The confessions and confrontations made during the first day of the task spark multiple conversations inside the house. With Nitibha being on their target once again, Manveer, Manu and Mona discuss how her friendship is of sheer convenience and she won’t connect with anyone once they step out of the house. Manu also says that she is stretching the matter way too far now and has personal motives behind sorting out things with Manveer.



Later in the day, Bigg Boss resumes the call centre task wherein Lopa, Manveer and Manu play customers while Bani, Rohan and Nitibha become the call centre executives. Manu, Manveer and Lopa are quick to strategize and decide how to target Bani and Nitibha’s weak spots in order to instigate them. As soon as the task begins, Manu makes the first call to Bani and asks her to change her personality traits. Manu tells her that she has a pretty face but doesn’t know how to talk to people in the house. He also says that she acted very selfish when she kept the entire birthday cake to herself and didn’t let anyone have a single bite. With a motive to provoke her further, Manu also points out that Bani was always inconsiderate towards her friend Gaurav and never valued his friendship while he was a part of the house. On a lighter note, Manu compliments Bani’s eyes and says that she needs to change for her own good.



While Manu and Bani’s conversation ends on a good note, Lopa and Bani’s conversation commences on a sour note. Lopa calls Bani’s accent fake and says that she has a plastic face with lots of fillers. She also goes on to say that Bani makes sly and slanderous remarks about everyone and leaves no opportunity to put others down. But Lopa and Bani’s conversation takes an ugly turn after Lopa says that Bani uses her mother as an ammunition to fight her battles and gain sympathy from everyone. Bani’s anger hits the roof and she bangs the phone several times to end the conversation but resumes it soon after. She warns Lopa to stop talking about her mother but Lopa continues blabbering what’s on her mind. As soon as the call end buzzer rings, Bani marches towards Lopa to attack her. Bani yells at Lopa for making nonsensical comments and for hurting her sentiments. Lopa defends herself by saying that Bani never stood by her side when Priyanka Jagga said nasty things about her. One thing leads to another and Bani and Lopa have a major showdown. The fight gets so intense that Bani tries to choke Lopa’s by her waist as they get brash with each other.



All the housemates try to extinguish the flames of animosity but Bani and Lopa continue with their rantings. Manu, Mona and Manveer strongly condemn Lopa’s actions and tell her that she looked very wrong when she made such nasty comments. At the same time, Nitibha is seen giving Bani a shoulder to cry as she tries to regain her composure.



What action will Bigg Boss take against Lopa and Bani’s indecent and impetuous behaviour?