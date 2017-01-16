Bigg Boss 10: Synopsis Day 92

With the season finale of the show fast approaching, the game seems to be getting intense and challenging with each passing day. As the housemates continue to anticipate as to what’s in store for them this week, they wake up to the song ‘ Tohfa Tohfa, Laya Laya’. Early in the morning, Mona starts cribbing about how she is being misunderstood by Manu and Manveer at every point and says that she is not very happy with the way things are transpiring between them. Manu tells her that she is not being expressive enough and has started mincing words while talking to them. They have a small argument after which Mona walks out of the room while Manu continues to wonder what exactly went wrong with her.



Later in the day, Bigg Boss introduces the nominations task for the week with yet another twist. Dressed up as a postman, every contestant is assigned a parcel of one of their fellow contestant which they have to either deliver or destroy in a foyer. If they fail to destroy and instead deliver it successfully, they will be nominated for the week while the contestant owning the parcel will be safe from nomination and vice versa. The parcel would entail gifts or letters sent by their family or loved ones. Since Manveer has already qualified into the finale week and since Rohan is nominated for the entire season, they are made the sanchalaks of the task. As the housemates slip into their costumes and get ready for the task, they begin to strategize and find the best solution to the problem at hand. Mona feels distressed and starts crying as she is caught in a dilemma whether to deliver or destroy Manu’s gift.



After the first buzzer rings, Mona volunteers to go first and delivers Manu’s parcel. Manu gets furious as he feels that Mona is being an emotional fool and has taken a hasty decision. Mona gets miffed by Manu’s comments and starts crying again while Manveer and other housemates try to console her. Up next, the housemates come up with a plan that they would deliver everyone’s parcels so that they all get nominated uniformly. When Lopa asks for Bani’s opinion, she takes it in a wrong way and snaps at Lopa. Bani says that she will have no remorse if someone destroys her parcel in order to save themselves as she would also do the same at this crucial stage of the game.



As the second buzzer ring, Bani decides to do the process and destroys Lopa’s gift. Lopa initially feels bad but she collects herself and strikes back in the game. Upon finding that Bani has not been able to destroy her letter completely, Lopa goes near the foyer and attempts to read through the half-burnt letter along with Rohan. In the process, she also accidently tries to put her hand inside the foyer when Bigg Boss interrupts her and asks her to back off immediately. Bigg Boss further calls then sanchalaks Manveer and Rohan in the confession room and gives them a piece of his mind for being extremely irresponsible and for not stopping Lopa from reading the letter. He asks them to keep a close watch on everyone otherwise they will have to bear the repercussions. Manveer and Rohan warn Lopa and other housemates to not repeat the mistake and complete the nominations process with utmost honesty.