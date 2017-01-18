Bigg Boss 10: Synopsis Day 94

As Mona and Vikrant’s big day arrives, the housemates wake up to the song ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’ that heightens anxiety and spirits inside the house. As they take a walk around the house, they find the entire house decorated with flowers and a wedding mandap set up in the garden area. The housemates relish the moment and gear up for the ceremony. In the morning, Vikrant is seen pulling Mona’s leg and tells her that it’s her only chance to give their marriage a second thought. She shouldn’t complain later that everything happened in a flash and she didn’t get time to think. Mona blushes and says that she is very confident about the decision and she need not think about it again.



The rituals soon commence with Mona’s mehendi ceremony where all the housemates dance to popular mehendi songs while the bride-to-be adorns her hands with beautiful heena. Manu and Manveer also express enthusiasm and get M3 mehendi tattooed on their hands. When the ceremony is in full swing, Mona’s mother makes an entry and Mona is taken aback by surprise. She gives her a tight hug and ushers her inside the house. Mona’s mother gets traditional shaakar pola (bangles) and sindoor for her wedding. As the celebratory functions continue, the baaratis Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal, Amrapali, and Vikrant’s sister make a grand entry inside the house to partake in the celebrations. Mona’s happiness knows no bounds and she thanks all the guests for making it for her wedding. As the nuptials begin, Panditji performs puja, followed by pheras, saath vachan, sindoor, and varmala ceremony. While Mona’s mother performs her kanyadaan, Vikrant’s sister does the ganthbandhan. After Mona and Vikrant seal the deal, they seek blessing from everyone and thank their family members and friends by talking into the camera. Following the ceremony, Mona also prepares the first bhog and feeds Vikrant.



To ensure that the celebrations are top-notch, Bigg Boss asks the housemates and the newlyweds to prepare a dance performance for the grand wedding reception that is to be held in the garden area. Manu and Manveer are given the responsibility to host the evening and make it an entertaining one. When the housemates enter the garden area, they find a brightly lit stage placed right in the center where they have to give their performances. Just when the reception is about to begin, Ravi Kishan makes a dhamakedaar entry dancing to Dhina Dhin Dha and surprises everyone. He further sets the stage on fire by dancing to 440 Volt along with Bani and Lopa. After wishing the newlyweds a happy married life, Ravi Kishan calls hosts Manu and Manveer on stage to take the evening forward. Being at their humorous best, Manu and Manveer kick start the function by narrating Mona and Vikrant’s love story and impeccably imitate them. Up next, the housemates give a spectacular performance to a medley of Joote Do Paise Do and Aivayi Aivayi Loot Gaya. Nirahua and Amrapali add some Bhojpuri flavor to the evening by dancing to Laalipop Lagelu. Reveling in the moment, Mona and Vikrant give a romantic performance on Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua.



The celebrations come to a close with the bride and groom cutting a cake as the guests wish them a happily ever after before they make an exit from the house.