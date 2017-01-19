Bigg Boss 10: Synopsis Day 95

After two days of wedding celebrations, the housemates wake up to the song ‘Chale Chalo’ all pumped up to undertake new challenges. In the aftermath of Mona and Vikrant’s marriage, Manveer and Manu are discussing that how their interpersonal relationships seem to have changed post Mona’s wedding and that he has been feeling a rush of emotions which is quite disturbing. Soon after, Bigg Boss calls Mona and Vikrant in the confession room and tells them that it’s time for Vikrant to take everyone’s leave and make an exit from the house. Mona gets teary-eyed and with a heavy heart bids goodbye to her husband. Upon Vikrant’s exit, the contestants once again go back to their normal selves and arguments and bickering once again takes precedence over everything else.

Manu finds Mona’s behavior towards him very strange and confronts her about it. Mona tells him that matters related to their friendship are being glorified and blown out proportion outside the house and it has been bothering her. She adds that after her marriage, she can’t afford to make any wrong move or take any wrong decision that will have a ripple effect on their life. Manu confides into Manveer and tells him that its Vikrant who has manipulated Mona and has drilled random thoughts into her head.

Lopa seems to have emerged as the new troublemaker inside the house and looks like is pulling all the wrong strings to survive in the game. In the morning, while Manveer informs everyone that the washroom is littered with toilet papers and that someone needs to clean it. Manu says that its Lopa who creates the maximum mess in the washroom and is now turning a deaf ear to all their comments as she only cares about doing her makeup. Bani also joins the discussion and says that Lopa’s friendship with Manu and Manveer is of sheer convenience.

In the evening, Bigg Boss introduces another challenging task that will give the contestants an extra edge to save themselves from the upcoming nominations. The housemates are divided into two teams- Team Manu consisting of Manveer, Lopa, Manu while Team Rohan consisting of Mona, Bani, Rohan. On the first day of the task, Manu, Manveer, and Lopa are tied to a bungee cord and are asked to put their hands on a red circle placed at a distance in the garden area. The trio has to stretch the cord and take a position next to the red mark with their hands firmly placed on it at all times. They have to make sure that the majority of their team members survive in the said position for the longest time and if they are able to do so, they get a special power to save themselves from the next nominations. Team Bani has to displace Team Manu from the red mark.

Lopa, Manveer, and Manu gear up for the task and take their positions near the red mark. As the task commencement buzzer rings, Bani and Rohan start irritating Team Manu. They try to distract them by putting ice cold water, oil, spices, curd, sawdust and ice cubes on them that give them shivers and makes them feel disgusted. As Bani attacks Lopa by pouring water on her, they both have a verbal spat that has absolutely no effect on Bani. She continues to perform the task with great enthusiasm and irritates all three of them to ensure that they drop down soon. At one instance, while Bani is putting curd on Lopa, she brushes against Manu as a result of which Manu’s hand gets displaced from the red mark. While Manu loses out on his chance in the game, Lopa and Manveer tirelessly work towards winning the task and withstand all the attacks.

Will Lopa and Manveer be able to survive in the game and emerge victorious?