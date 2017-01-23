Bigg Boss 10: Synopsis Day 99

After entering into the final week of the show, the housemates wake up to the song Baazigar O Baazigar indicating that a new challenge is just round the corner. With the competition getting intense with every passing minute, the housemates are now at each other’s throats to secure their spot in the finale. Lopa is seen having a conversation with Rohan, Manu and Manveer saying that Bani has just dragged her way into the finale and doesn’t stand a chance in front of her. In another instance, Manu and Manveer poke fun at Rohan and claim that he is going to be evicted during the mid-week eviction. Bani also joins the gang and says that she will be embarrassed if she gets evicted instead of Rohan.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss asks Manveer, Lopa, Bani and Rohan to gather in front of the finale room adjoining the garden area. Manu is asked to stay back and wait for Bigg Boss’s instructions. As Lopa, Bani, Rohan and Manveer enter the finale room, they are made to sit in front of a LED screen flashing ‘Grand Finale’ on it and are asked to evaluate their performance on the show. Basis all their pros and cons, they have to draw a conclusion as to which contestant will get eliminated from the grand finale run and in what particular order. After they decide the order, contestants have to leave the finale room in that particular sequence as and when the signature tune of the show rings. Once Lopa, Rohan, Bani and Manveer go inside the finale room, Bigg Boss calls Manu in the confession room and asks him to guess the sequence that the other 4 contestants will decide upon. Bigg Boss also informs that Manu will have to keep this task a secret as it will help them increase the winning prize amount to 50 lakhs from the current 43 lakhs. If Manu’s estimation is correct, a certain amount will get added to the prize money.

After thinking for a while, Manu draws an estimate that Bani will come out of the room first. At the same time, Rohan and Lopa target Bani and instigate her to leave the room. Lopa says that Bani deserves to go out because she has never contributed to any task and has always given up easily on everything. Rohan responds in affirmation and says that her impulsive behavior has seldom got the housemates in trouble and she has never been apologetic about it. In her defense, Bani says that even Lopa and Rohan have also been unsuccessful in completing tasks and it will be wrong to attribute all the failures to her. Manveer, on the other hand, says that he will choose Bani over Lopa since she has handled a lot of situations and tasks sensitively and maturely. However, Lopa and Rohan continue to put Bani down and point out her weaknesses more than her strengths. Bani soon flips out and snaps at them. She says that they cannot make her a soft target every time and call her names. Unable to take the criticism any longer, Bani bangs the door and leaves the room. She comes out crying and whining about how Lopa and Rohan repeatedly scorned her by making baseless allegations.

Further, Bigg Boss congratulates Manu for making the right estimate and adds 1 lakh rupees to the final prize money. He then asks Bani to join Manu in the guessing game to add 3 lakhs to the prize amount.

Will the housemates finally be able to clock 50 lakh rupees as the final prize amount or will they fail in the task once again?