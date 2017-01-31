Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar is MARRIED?

From a common man to a celebrity, Manveer Gurjar has come a long way by taking the Bigg Boss 10 trophy home.

Viewers have got to know a lot about Manveer during his entire journey on Bigg Boss but not everything, is what seems the case now!! Manveer successfully kept his private life hidden from everyone during his journey with the show.

Well, do you know that Manveer is a married man?? Yes, you heard it right!!!

We chanced upon his wedding video that is going viral right now!! And this apparently speaks volumes about his marital status.

If sources are to be believed, Manveer had been hiding his relationship with everyone. Reports also state that he is a father of a 5 year old.

The ardent followers of Bigg Boss are well aware of his friendship with Nitibha in the house. Even Manveer’s fans were addressing Nitibha as ‘Bhabhi’ after his exit from the house.

Now when the pictures and video have revealed the truth about his marriage, we wonder why he kept it as a secret throughout his journey in the house.

Watch this video of Manveer which is going viral on internet!