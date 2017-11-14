Bigg Boss 11 has been creating troubles for the housemates since day one. In yesterday’s episode we saw the inmates sacrificing something or the other so as to save other contestants from nominations. Priyank Sharma took a bold step by going bald to save Hiten Tejwani. On the other hand Benafsha got nominated for two consecutive weeks so as to save Priyank.

Till now, we have seen Hiten, Priyank, Hina who are immune from the nominations. The latest to have suffered from the axe of sacrifice is Akash Dadlani. We have heard that in order to save Bandgi from nomination Akash had to do a sacrifice as well.

Just like Priyank even Akash had to shave his head to save Bandgi. The big step taken by Dadlani will surely add more fans to his base.

