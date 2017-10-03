Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan who entered the house as a commoner has been in the news in the past few years for her dirty past.

For the uninitiated, Arshi was even rumoured to be part of Bigg Boss 9 as a celebrity contestant. The model came into limelight when she tweeted that she had sex with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi and she even said that she doesn't need the permission of the Indian media for that because it is her personal life.

In the very next year, the aspiring actress tweeted and claimed that she was three months pregnant and that Afridi accepted her and their relationship.

In the month of October 2016, according to media reports, Pune city Police alleged that Arshi was in town to be part of the flesh trade, she stayed at a hotel and asked for clients through her agent, Vipul Dahal who was later arrested. According to the cops, they had audio clips of conversations between Dahal and the model proving that she was looking for clients. The cops had also claimed that they recovered used and unused condoms for her room during the raid.

Yes, I had sex with Afridi! Do I need the Indian media's permission to sleep with someone? It's my personal life. For me it was love. — Arshi Khan (Team AK) (@ArshiKOfficial) September 8, 2015

Post this, the lady went berserk on social media. She started posting some pictures on her account that caught many eyeballs. If you would have cared to notice, then Arshi in yesterday’s episode (2 October) mentioned that her videos online, garner more than a million views.

A brief swipe through her Instagram profile will leave gobsmacked!

Seems like Arshi has always hungry to grab attention, and this finally got her a place in the Bigg Boss house! We're sure though that she would enjoy a little bit of a voyeuristic exploration, she would rather indulge in it!

