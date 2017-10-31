This year the controversies in the Bigg Boss house have been at its peak. The show has brought civilians as participants this year as well and they have been creating the much needed noise in the series. One contestant who has not been doing anything but is still creating ripples is Bandgi Kalra.

The Mumbai girl has not really stood out in the series except her showmance with co-contestant Puneesh Sharma. Bandgi broke up with her boyfriend, Dennis Nagpal in front of the cameras on the Bigg Boss show. In one of the episodes the slightly cross-eyed lady also revealed, her partner is a worst human being and that is the reason she intends to break up with him.

Post the whole episode, Bandgi’s best friend who also happens to a great friend and work partner of Dennis, Jatin Alwadhi, is seemingly upset. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Jatin revealed all the secrets of Bandgi.

She left her job for acting and not for Dennis

Jatin who was seemingly upset with his friend’s behavior said, “I just have one question that if Dennis was such a bad guy, why was she with him for such a long time and why didn’t she leave him before? I have been friends with the two of them for such a long time.

Before entering the house, Bandgi and Dennis didn’t even have an argument, in fact she came for his birthday. Why did she do that? A week before entering the show, Dennis and Bandgi went for Goa trip. In the show, she said because of Dennis she left her job which ended up creating more troubles in her family life. In reality she left her job because she wanted to get into acting.

She always aspired to be an actress, that is the reason she left her job and did an acting course from Anupam Kher’s acting Institute. She also got her portfolio done by Dabboo Ratnani.

I felt bad as a friend

"Even I felt bad as a friend. I used to be with them, and it was quite visible that they love each other.”

They were supposed to get married

Bandgi, Puneesh and Dennis’s love triangle looks staged for certain reasons. The trio has been friends since quite a long time. Ask Jatin about this and he has a different point of view. “I can guarantee, they have not pre-planned this before entering the house. I don’t even know whether it's fake, part of their game plan or what!” He further added, “Dennis even met her family. They were supposed to get married.”

Bandgi has used Dennis

Of course, Bandgi has used Dennis! Once she got the show, she forgot everything. It’ll be interesting to know how she will react once she comes out. Even I don’t know how we will react. People who know that we are friends keep taunting us today!

Dennis won’t accept her

People think, things will go back to normal once the show ends. There is this idea that once the show gets over Bandgi could apologise and get back together with Dennis. Jatin negates this thought. He said, “Dennis won’t accept her. His family too watches this show. I told Dennis, if he accepts Bandgi post the show, I will break my friendship with him.”

Puneesh is a big time playboy and a Casanova

Jatin is also good friends with Puneesh with whom Bandgi’s romance is brewing. A disgusted Jatin revealed, “I don’t even want to talk about Puneesh. He is a big time playboy and a Casanova. He is just using her; I can confirm that he will not be with her for long term.

Bandgi couldn’t handle the show

Bandgi’s game plan is backfiring on her. That's what her friends think at least. “People can understand, she is faking it and is playing with a guy’s heart. Even after the show, it will be very hard for her to clean her image. She is not seen in the show at all, except with Puneesh. She couldn’t handle things in the show. She must have seen in the previous seasons that certain love stories have worked so if she does it too, it will work in her favour. She has almost forgotten about the world that exists outside the house. People will pass lewd comments on her! Today, her profile is filled with all sorts of cuss words,” Jatin concluded.