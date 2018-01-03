Bigg Boss 11: Confused why voting lines are shut this week? Here’s the reason...

This week live audience voting will be the deciding factor for eviction!

Leaving no stone unturned, Bigg Boss 11 has consistently delivered on its promise of unlimited entertainment! With just 6 contestants remaining in the house, the grand finale is on the horizon leaving the whole country in suspense as to who will be the Top 5 contestants.

After a shocking nomination task, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi have found themselves in the danger zone and will soon be battling it out for maximum audience votes. While the concept of LIVE voting has increased viewer engagement with the show, this year, with LIVE and in-person voting the audience will get a chance to save their favourite contestant. The 4 nominated contestants will travel to a mall and appeal to the people on ground on why they should be saved from this week’s eviction. Through a ballot box, the people will decide the fate of these four gharwale.

And, the contestant with the least number of votes will be ousted from the Bigg Boss 11 house by mega star Salman Khan in this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar.

Hina, Luv, Shilpa and Vikas…Who will the audience save?