The Bigg Boss ‘gharwaale’ are going to put their best foot forward today, with every contestant keen on becoming the next captain in the Bigg Boss house. The privilege of captaincy will only be given to a contestant from the winning team in this Luxury Budget task.

Life in a jungle is all about the survival of the fittest and today’s task is one of the toughest yet. The lawn area is converted into an artificial jungle and a massive cave has been built around the entrance of the main house. This jungle will be a place of refuge for the contestants, where they will see the dark side of each other.

In today’s episode, the contestants are divided into two teams – Team Red and Team Blue. They must live in the ‘jungle’ without any amenities or luxuries of the Bigg Boss house. The contestant who walks through the cave and goes back to the main house is out of the game. The team having the maximum number of contestants at the end of the task will be victorious. The task does not end here. Contestants will do their best to irk the other person, forcing the member of the opposite team to give up.

Hina Khan will have a hard time performing this task, with Akash, Puneesh and Bandagi lashing out at her. Bandagi and Hina get into an argument where Bandagi calls her out for hurting her. The tiff between Akash and Hina gets more intense, with Hina calling him a ‘Flopstar’ during the task.

From throwing dirty water and cowdung to hurling harsh words at each other, they will come up with innovative ideas to harass the members of the opposite team, today.



