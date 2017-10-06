Colors’ Bigg Boss 11 has been making waves already. The controversies in the Bigg Boss den are not just limited till the house, but the ripples could be felt outside the house as well.

Last time, we saw ex-contestant Kishwer Merchantt who took a dig at Hina Khan by posting on Instagram. Now the latest one to do the same is season seven’s winner Gauahar Khan.

It happened so that, in yesterday’s episode, Hina took a dig at Shilpa’s lingual skills. While reading the brief of task, Shilpa pronounced guiding in a wrong way and was not able to read the details properly. Hina later slyly jived the Bhabhiji fame actor on her diction.

Gauahar who is known for her calling spade-a-spade attitude went on to Twitter and tweeted a rather cryptic tweet. The tweet if analysed with the time it was posted, it is rather clear that it was for Hina Khan.

Gauahar till date is the one of the most loved contestants in Bigg Boss. So her fans might follow Gauahar which wouldn’t be good for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress.

Kya padhna naa aana koi buri baat hai??? Agar aapko angrezi nahi aati are u uneducated ?? Hmmmmmmmm — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 5, 2017

Looks like the diva war is not just limited inside the house but has spread it wings outside as well.

Whom to you support- Hina or Shilpa?