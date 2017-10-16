The inmates of the TV reality show Bigg Boss would be entering the third week and the fights have escalated. And now it’s Monday which means nominations will add more fuel to the fire.

Tellychakkar.com exclusively brings to you the contestants who have been nominated for this week. If sources are to be believed five inmates have been nominated for elimination.

The Haryanvi girl, Sapna Choudhary who is been creating ruckus in the house (thanks to her feud with Arshi Khan) has been nominated this week. Along with her is TV’s favourite bahu who is currently in everyone’s bad books, Hina Khan, who is being nominated from the past two weeks consequently. Akash Dadlani the rapper, Puneesh Sharma who is known for his two-faced attitude and Padosi inmate, Luv Tyagi are also in the line of fire.

Now, what comes as a shocker is the fact that the bad girls of the house, Arshi and Shilpa are not up for nominations. At the same time, Jyoti and Bandgi who have been doing nothing in the house are safe as well.

This week looks really tough to predict who will be going out, however TellyChakkar bets are on one of the lads.

The episode will air tonight on Colors. So what do you guys think, who’ll be evicted this week? Comment below and stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.