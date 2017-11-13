Colors’ Bigg Boss has kept its viewers on the edge of their seats with its daily dose of fights and rifts. The last week saw the house coming down when the whole tiff between Benafsha and Akash divided the contestants into two groups.

As we all know, Mondays are all about nominations and just like the previous seasons, the show will once again bring back the concept of ‘sacrifice for your friends and save them from nominations’.

Sounds interesting?

Yes, Bigg Boss will ask every other inmate to sacrifice something in order to save themselves.

In an interesting turn of events, Bigg Boss will tell Hiten that the only way to save himself from getting nominated is to convince Priyank to go bald!

(Also Read: Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta patch up; Tweeple reacts)

As per sources, after a lot of contemplation, Priyank will agree to get himself shaved. And it will be none other than Hina Khan, who will take the trimmer in her hands and will shave Priyank’s head!

The Splitsvilla lad is complimented for his good looks and him going bald will make him look completely different than what he is now!

Apart from this, we are sure that after all the negativity he has garnered in the show, this move will bring him in the right light.