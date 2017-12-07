Bigg Boss 11: Priyank finally confesses his love for Benafsha, courtesy Divya

Tonight, Bigg Boss 11 is going to be quite a worth watch.

Avid viewers of the show already know that in the upcoming episode, family members of all the housemates will be entering the notorious house which is situated in Lonavla. Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s mother, Arshi Khan, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma’s father and Hiten Tejwani and Priyank Sharma’s partner will be visiting them.

Even in the past seasons, these particular episodes have been the most emotional and dramatic experiences not just for the inmates but also for the viewers. TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that in tonight’s episode, big firecrackers are going to burst.

The readers must be aware that Priyank Sharma’s on and off girlfriend Divya Agarwal visited the lad in the house. She gives a piece of mind to Priyank which shocks him. However, what happens post Divya’s exit is more shocking.

As per a little birdie, after Divya’s exit from the BB house, Priyank who is already crying will go to Hina Khan to share his grievances. Priyank will confide to Hina on the bed. He will finally confess to her that he has started developing feelings for ex-contestant Benafsha Soonawala.

Well, since Benafsha has tagged him as brother after coming out of the house, Priyank’s statement comes out to be quite shocking. How will Benafsha react to the whole story is something interesting to watch!

