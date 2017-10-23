It’s a brand new week and a set of brand new challenges are awaiting our very own Bigg Boss contestants. And the makers are in no mood to cut any slack for the inmates. With the inception of Dhinchak Pooja in the house, things have become even more uphill for the BB contestants as they yet again face the heat of getting nominated with the new week beginning!

Like always the contestants have to go through a tough task and excel in it to be safe from being nominated for elimination.

‘Imtihaan Dosti Ka’ will be the task laid before the inmates!!

According to the rules of the ‘Friendship’ task, Bigg Boss will pair up two inmates each as a pair. And one such pair will be Puneesh Sharma and Sapna Chaudhary. In the task, Puneesh will have to hold Sapna’s hand and Sapna will have to convince him to not leave her hand. The catch here will be that Sapna will be safe from being nominated only if Puneesh will hold her hand for at least 30 minutes. And if Puneesh would leave her hand before the stipulated time, Sapna will directly get nominated for elimination this week!

What? To a certain extent it does depend on Puneesh’s free will to keep his partner safe from nomination. So does Puneesh keep her safe? Read on to know the answer -

Earlier, we had seen Sapna calling Puneesh his brother, but later during the previous week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sapna went on to say on record that Puneesh was not her own brother and if required she would not have any qualms about nominating him. This clearly doesn’t go down well with Puneesh and the other inmates.

Before the beginning of the task Sapna will put up a brave front and will tell Puneesh, she does not care if he would nominate her, and that she does not fear him. The result of this challenge will be that Puneesh will move away from holding Sapna’s hand after 5-10 minutes.

Wondering why he would do so?

Well, Puneesh will explain to the house, Sapna told him that Bandgi Kalra is actually not loyal towards him, and that she is faking to be close to him.

Ouch!! Must say, Sapna really pricked Puneesh’s heart with her statement…

We all know, there has been a huge controversy going on with Bandgi’s boy friend Dennis Nagpal being really upset with Bandgi’s closeness with Puneesh inside the Bigg Boss house. There have been media reports about Dennis breaking up with her because of her proximity with Puneesh.

Big Boss is surely dark and this way of nominating members for eviction is even darker. What say people? Don’t miss tonight’s episode on Bigg Boss to see who else have been nominated this way!