Bigg Boss 11’s Bandgi Kalra says THIS about wedding with beau Puneesh Sharma

MUMBAI: Bandgi Kalra is known for participating in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 11. In a recent interaction with fans, she spoke about her wedding with beau Puneesh Sharma.

She was interacting with fans on a social media platform when a user questioned about her wedding plans. A user asked her, “Everyone asks you about Puneesh and your relationship… When are you getting married.” To this, Bandgi replied, “Whenever I plan you guys will know. For now marriage is not on plate.”

Speaking about Bandgi and Puneesh, the duo met on Bigg Boss, and their romance blossomed on the show and has remarkably survived the end of the season. In a conversation with Times of India, Puneesh had said, "Bigg Boss ki toh dostiyan bhi nahi chalti. Hamara toh pyaar bhi chal raha hai."