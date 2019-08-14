News

Bigg Boss 11’s Bandgi Kalra says THIS about wedding with beau Puneesh Sharma

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Aug 2019 06:48 PM

MUMBAI: Bandgi Kalra is known for participating in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 11. In a recent interaction with fans, she spoke about her wedding with beau Puneesh Sharma. 

She was interacting with fans on a social media platform when a user questioned about her wedding plans. A user asked her, “Everyone asks you about Puneesh and your relationship… When are you getting married.” To this, Bandgi replied, “Whenever I plan you guys will know. For now marriage is not on plate.”

Speaking about Bandgi and Puneesh, the duo met on Bigg Boss, and their romance blossomed on the show and has remarkably survived the end of the season. In a conversation with Times of India, Puneesh had said, "Bigg Boss ki toh dostiyan bhi nahi chalti. Hamara toh pyaar bhi chal raha hai."

Tags > Bigg Boss 11, Bandgi Kalra, Puneesh Sharma, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Tara from Satara

Launch of Tara from Satara
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan

past seven days