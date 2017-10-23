The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera has fallen into a dirty legal muck. A woman named Shabnam Shaikh has filed an FIR (First Information Report) against him saying that he had threatened her of gang rape.

Well, at the very outset, it needs to be informed that that roots of this dirty allegation lies in the TV reality show Bigg Boss. Yes, that’s correct!

It all began with the controversial contestant Zubair Khan getting evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

While he was thrown out of the house because of getting least number of votes among the nominated people, and also because of swallowing pills inside the BB mansion, the ex-contestant continues to maintain, he left the show himself. He further claimed, he quit the show because of a dirty arguement with the host of the show Salman Khan.

After his not so well known egress from the show, Zubair stated that he would file a case against the Dabangg Khan. He further reveaked thatthe entire show was scripted which is why he would filing a case against the makers of the show, EndemolShine India and the Colors channel as well. He went on to reveal that in the show the contestants are told what to do.

Zubair said that it was a ploy from the Colors channel and the makers of the show that he would be introduced to the nation as someone who had underworld connections and that he was directly related to Haseena Parker. Zubair made it clear that he was in no way related to her and that he was not trying to gain publicity by doing so.

He had approached a Bandra based activist, Shabnam Shaikh for help, who has now put allegations on Shera. Her FIR (First Information Report) states that she had got a call on October 20 where a man, who identified himself as Shera, threatened her that he would send 10 men to gang rape her if she doesn’t settle the matter quietly. She has an audio recording of the call and in it, the man can be heard hurling all sorts of expletives on her and threatening her of GANGRAPE!

Take a look at the pictures of the FIR below

On the other hand, Shera has denied all such allegations. He has said that he will be proved innocent as there is technology available to recognise the voice on the call. He has also said that he has never interacted with Shabnam and that the number from which she got does not belong to him.