Colors’ Bigg Boss 11 has seen an interesting mix of drama, fraud and politics this week.

The luxury task created more ripples in the house, when Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde were pit against each other. Earlier in the day, it was also reported that Vikas once again escaped from the glass-walled house.

In fact, he also told Bigg Boss that he wishes to walk out of the house and is ready to pay Rs. Two crore as penalty.

And now, as per the task this week, the three weakest performers chosen to enter the jail are – Vikas, Arshi Khan and Mehjabeen Siddiqui!

The creative producer won the task but he was still chosen as the worst performer and it is only because of this that Vikas chose to walk out of the house. On the other hand, Arshi will be going to jail for the third time. This will be the first time that Mehjabeen will be imprisoned.

Seems like all the members who are close to Vikas have been targeted! But what impact will this have on the contestants is something worth looking forward to!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more interesting dopes about your favourite reality show.