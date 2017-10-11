Vikas Gupta’s sexuality has been a hot topic of debate in the Bigg Boss house. This whole fiasco was somewhere also responsible for Priyank’s sudden eviction.

Just like we have been watching in the recent episodes, yesterday’s episode also witnessed an ugly fight between the inmates. And this time it was Hina and Vikas who were at loggerheads over a hot debate on the latter’s sexuality. In fact, there were reports about Vikas and Priyank Sharma's relationship as well.

However, the truth is yet to be revealed.

TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront when it comes to giving interesting dope about the Colors’ reality show and we have yet another interesting scoop about the show!

According to a little birdy, Vikas, in a candid conversation with Jyoti, spoke about his marriage plans. Jyoti and Vikas were discussing about relationship and partners when the Lost Boy Productions' head revealed that he has never found a “companion” who can respect him. He also revealed that he’ll only marry someone who can understand him (Mind you while stating what he did, he did not talk about the gender). Vikas lectured Jyoti about the big plans. He advised, “If ever you get married only pick a partner who can respect you.”

Well, Vikas’ guidance does make sense; however we can only feel bad for the guy for his quest for companionship.

On the other hand, we also got to know that in the luxury budget task team red is the winner. This means that all the participants of team red will be applicable for captaincy. Sabhyasachi, Vikas, Puneesh, Lucinda and Jyoti will head for the first captaincy. Furthermore, Hiten will have to identify the good queen between Shilpa and Arshi. If he picks the correct one then Hiten and Shilpa will join the captaincy task. If not, then Arshi will become a contender.

Now, who wins the captaincy task and becomes the first captain will be an interesting watch.