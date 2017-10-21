Bigg Boss 11 has seen a lot of surprises and has been through a lot of shocking realities as well. The show has always garnered a lot of TRPs and has had a fair share of controversies already. The contestants who are inside Bigg Boss' glass walled house have created a lot of ruckus already and they just don't seem to stop. But the best part is all of this is doubling up the dosage of entertainment. Salman Khan who hosts the show also acquiesces with the fact that this time, the ongoing drama in the house has made him cringe from within.

This is the third week of Bigg Boss 11 and needless to say that it has been very dramatic and thrilling. There fights and arguments galore this week. Not to forget the wonderful Diwali celebrations as well. But now, the weekend has finally arrived and the viewers are ready to see the high-octane drama of Weekend Ka War episode. Salman Khan always brings his own charm to the show. The actor is once again set to teach everyone a lesson. We bet, when the mega star comes up on Me TV, everyone braces themselves!

Recently, we have told you that the actor has already finished the shooting of this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar. When all of you are waiting to watch the episode hosted by Salman Khan tonight, we bring to you some fun and surprising results.

Last week, Sshivani Duraga was evicted, as she got the least amount of votes. This week, viewers saw the surprise eviction of Australian model and law student Lucinda. After she left the house, five contestants Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary, Akash Dadlani, Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma were nominated for this week elimination.

We have already told you, there is a big surprise or TWIST coming in this week’s eviction. Bigg Boss contestants will be heavily surprised by Salman Khan. Do you know what the surprise would be?

This week NO ONE will be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Yes, that is true! It seems like Bigg Boss has finally decided to bring some smiles on the face of the contestants, after all, it is Diwali.

It would be interesting to see how contestants react to this big news.

In the meantime, Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja has already made her entrance in Bigg Boss 11 house. Priyank Sharma has also come back on the show.

