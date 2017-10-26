The MTV Splitsvilla contestant Priyank Sharma was supposed to enter in Bigg Boss house with Dhinchak Pooja, but it looks like the makers have something else in their mind. The below video narrates that entry of Priyank was shot with Salman Khan last Sunday but it was not telecast. Well, the delay surely is a cause for concern.

Colors Bigg Boss has become a ‘Jalebi’ of sorts, the twists and turns that we’re getting to see as audiences inside the glass walled mansion. Did you know Priyank was made to stay in a hotel for an entire week after his eviction in the very first week? By doing this they confused the audience.

Makers haven’t disclosed any reason for it.

Do you know, bandgi Kalra's boyfriend Dennis Nagpal who happens to be part of creative team of Bigg Boss posted a story on his Instagram account in which he was captured with also Priyank Sharma in one frame?

In promo we saw Priyank telling Salman Khan that there is need to tell the contestant how they looking outside. Does that mean Priyank is carrying some message for Bandgi too?

It is surely going to be very exciting when he will enter in the in Bigg Boss house. Isn’t it? Dhinchak Pooja who entered in the house last Sunday is seen only for 5-10 minutes in whole episode making music with Akash. Her presence is not affecting housemate much.

For more such updates on Bigg Boss keep a tab on this space.