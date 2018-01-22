Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde receives a grand welcome by her neighbors

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2018 07:01 PM

Mumbai, January 22, 2018:We the people of India know how to glorify the happiness or victory of our stars!

Shilpa Shinde has undoubtedly won millions of hearts with her winning inning during her stay in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

The actress eventually lifted the Bigg Boss 11 trophy and the nation just can’t stop admiring the lady and talking about her. She has been trending on social media platforms like crazy and has been showered with lots of love and good wishes from her admirers.

After her long 105-day stay in the Bigg Boss house, Shilpa returned to her home back in Mumbai from Lonavala with a winning smile.

(Also Read: Shilpa Shinde wins Colors' Bigg Boss 11)

Not just her family and her admirers but even her society residents were elated with Shilpa Shinde's return. They couldn’t hold their excitement to see her once again in the bay along with her trophy.

Her society residents left no stones unturned to give her a grand welcome with firecrackers and make her feel special. Shilpa’s brother Ashutosh Shinde took to Twitter to share this special moment with all her followers where she was welcomed wholeheartedly by her society neighbors.

Take a look –

Way to go Shilpa!

Tags > Colors tv, Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde, winner, Twitter,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days