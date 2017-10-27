Controversial show, Bigg Boss recently witnessed Priyank’s re-entry in the house and with this, the house is sure to pique the interest of many avid fans as to what will unfold next!

And adding further excitement to the episode airing tonight, the housemates will elect Luv Tyagi as the captain of the house.

Luv, who entered the house as a padosi, was expected to create more hullabaloo in the house, however, he gradually fizzled out. The lad has been tagged as one of the most boring contestants and we feel he has managed to come so far once because of the immunity he has won. Luck has been favourable to him on many instances and a fine example would be of the time when the inmates picked on Lucinda for eviction and the phase when the eliminations were nullified due to Diwali celebrations.

Luv has been nominated for this week too and if he is saved, he will be immune from the eliminations for the next week as well.

With him not being able to deliver content, we wonder how long will his stay in the glass walled house be prolonged? Also, with him being given a chance of captaincy, it’ll be interesting to know how will his stance change!

Fun fact - Luv competed against Sapna Choudhary for the captaincy.