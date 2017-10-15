So finally, the so called evicted contestant is out from the Bigg Boss mansion. Yes, Sshivani Durga , the self proclaimed Tantrik is out of the Bigg Boss mansion.

Tonight's episode was for the most part funny and stupid. Especially with the sudden eruption of Ravi Dubey and Rithvik Dhanjani onscreen.

Their antics were not just stolid and pathetic, they couldn't even extract any laughter out of the audience. It was only when they did a Hiten, was it genuinely funny.



Hiten is a guy who is straight , soft spoken and he is coming across as someone who has a lot of dignity and not just that oodles of charm as well.

The best part of the episode was when Salman Khan revealed what the contestants have been saying against each other and thhe venom they have been spewing behind each other's backs.



It was a revelation of sorts to the contestants as well. Some of them rightly identified who the culprit was, some pathetically failed at the task.

However, this did introduce a new element of mistrust amongst the contestants which didn't show up but it will surely do in the days to come. A special mention to Sabyasachi's pin-pointing of Arshi by calling her a transgender. We think, he has forgotten that he is an gay crossdresser himself. Arshi who is terribly upset with Sabyasachi's comment confided in Vikas that whatever was told about her was indeed derogatory and that she stays behind a veil in her house.

If Arshi's statement is really the truth, everyone should have a look at this post.

Again that surely didn't go down smoothly with the contestants who questioned, "she is not bothered about the way she stays in the Bigg Boss mansion and why she is being piqued by Sabyasachi's comment which is trivial?"

You never know this might even form the backbone of the next eviction nominations!

The bigger revelation was about the fact that the Padosis are now in danger because they couldn't fulfill the task that was given to them by Bigg Boss!

So whatsay guys, for the audience just sit back and gorge on some nasty voyeuristic fun!

On and yes, Good Riddance, Shivani...