Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan crosses 200k mark on Instagram

MUMBAI: Saba Khan, who came into limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 12, is doing great for herself.

Post the show, she went for a makeover and surprised everyone with her glamorous transformation, and now, she is geared up for another show. The actress, who hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan, has bagged a key role in Dwarkadheesh season 2. She will be seen playing the role of Satyabhama, the second wife of God Krishna in the show.

Amidst this, the actress has achieved another milestone.

Well, recently, Saba crossed 200k followers on Instagram.

An elated Saba shared the good news with her fans and thanked everyone. She wrote, "Thank u insta family".

Later, the actress even received a gift from her fans. She shared the picture on her social media handle.

Check out the posts right here: