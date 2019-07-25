News

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan to make her ACTING DEBUT with This show

MUMBAI: Somi Khan came into limelight after participating in the popular controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 12. Now, she is geared up for her new project. 

Somi, who was last seen in a music video with former Bigg Boss 12 contestant, Deepak Thakur, has got her first acting assignment. Going by the latest reports, she will be making her acting debut with Netflix’s web series, Nyaay- The Justice Call, which also stars Shakti Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Amar Upadhyay and Kinshuk Mahajan. 


According to SpotboyE.com’s source, Somi will play the role of a victim in the web series. The shoot has already begun and Somi is quite excited about it.
