News

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Urvashi Vani goes for a makeover

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2019 04:46 PM

MUMBAI: Urvashi Vani, who came into limelight after participating in the popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss, has transformed in a stunning way.     

Going by her latest pictures, it seems Urvashi has given herself a makeover. Her fashionable pictures have hit the social media platform, Instagram.   

In one of her recent pictures, she can be seen posing stylishly in a black and white gown.  She tied her hair into a bun, and opted for the right kind of makeup, looking fashionable. She looks as good as almost unrecognizable in this new picture!

Take a look at her pictures right here:

For the uninitiated, Urvashi Vani participated in Bigg Boss Season 12. She entered the house as a commoner. 

past seven days