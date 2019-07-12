News

Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish Mishra clarify their relationship status

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most watched controversial shows. The season 12 of the show might have ended, but its participants keep on making headlines for different reasons. The latest to grab eyeballs are Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish Mishra.  

The show ended but the duo continues to bond and remain good friends. The two love to hang out with each other, to the extent that their proximity has led people to believe that the two are dating each other. However, to put an end to the rumours, Shivashish took to social media.

He shared a picture wherein the duo can be seen flaunting their washboard abs in the gym mirror. Beside the picture, Shivashish wrote, "Liking someone always doesn't mean that you just need to be lovers,you can also be great friends just like us. Your#fitnesscouplegoals #firchick #shredded #mylean."

Take a look:

