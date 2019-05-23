'Bigg Boss 13' set for a makeover?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13" is still some months away, but the buzz around the changes one would get to see in the new season is gathering steam.

Superstar Salman Khan will reportedly return as the host of the Colors' show in which contestants survive 100 days under the constant glare of multiple cameras.

But the grapevine has it that after the failure of the last season, which had a mix of celebrities and commoners as contestants, the show will have an all-celebrity line-up for the new season.

However, a source in the know of developments told IANS that a "mix" may be expected again.

Another source said that considering the show comes in September or October, it is too early to comment about any changes that may be incorporated.

Amidst a spate of names that are already doing the rounds as likely contestants is Reena Dwiwedi, the PWD officer who became an Internet sensation after her photograph went viral on social media.

She has said she would love to participate in the next season of "Bigg Boss" if she gets an invitation.

"'Bigg Boss' would be a great opportunity if I get it," she said.

Meanwhile, the location of the "Bigg Boss" house will change from Lonavala to Mumbai this time. It will be shot in Film City, Goregaon.

The Marathi version of the popular reality television show is also being shot in Film City.

"Bigg Boss", which began in 2006, is an adaptation of an international reality show. In India, it now has Bengali, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil versions too.

The Marathi version, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, will premiere on May 26.

