Bigg Boss 13: Wajid Khan approached for the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows. Now, the wait for season 13 has begun. The show is just a month away and fans can’t keep calm.



The upcoming season will be hosted by Salman Khan once again. The Bollywood superstar has been associated with Bigg Boss for the previous 10 seasons. Now, as the show is set to premier soon, speculations are being made about the probable contestants. Everyone is curious to know who all are going to participate.



Now, according to a report in TimesofIndia.com, composer Wajid Khan from the Sajid-Wajid duo has been approached for the show. Sources close to the show informed the daily that the makers are keen on getting Wajid on board. Both Sajid-Wajid are close to host Salman Khan and thus chances of him doing the show are high.