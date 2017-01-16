Bigg Boss baap-beti party all night

Bigg Boss housemates and self-proclaimed baap and beti duo aka Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga were seen partying at musician Shankar Sahney's birthday celebration.

Jagga, who was one of the least liked contestants inside the house, along with Om ji, shared a picture of the bash on her social networking site.

Birds of the same feather do flock together, eh?

The mother-of-two created quite a ruckus inside the house, while Swami Om was thrown out for throwing his pee on a contestant.

Take a look at the picture above.