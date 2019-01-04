News

This Bigg Boss contestant dedicates a lovely song to Dipika Kakar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jan 2019 08:09 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 12 just ended a week ago, and Dipika Kakar emerged as the winner of the show. Surviving in the Bigg Boss house is not an easy task. It is an emotional journey with lots of twists and turns where even your greatest friends can turn into foes or where you might end up beings friends with your competitor.

The housemates of this season are already missing being with each other. Contestant Deepak Thakur, who also made it to the finale of Bigg Boss 12, took to Instagram and shared a video of him singing a song for co-contestant Dipika.

Even his sister Deepika Thakur tweeted that she felt good talking to Dipika and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, replying to which Shoaib said that he and Dipika will soon meet them at her wedding.

Tags > Bigg Boss 12, Deepak Thakur, Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Colors tv, emotional journey, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Peninsula Pictures' Aladdin 100 episodes...

Peninsula Pictures' Aladdin 100 episodes celebration
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shaminn
Shaminn
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days