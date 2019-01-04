This Bigg Boss contestant dedicates a lovely song to Dipika Kakar

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 12 just ended a week ago, and Dipika Kakar emerged as the winner of the show. Surviving in the Bigg Boss house is not an easy task. It is an emotional journey with lots of twists and turns where even your greatest friends can turn into foes or where you might end up beings friends with your competitor.

The housemates of this season are already missing being with each other. Contestant Deepak Thakur, who also made it to the finale of Bigg Boss 12, took to Instagram and shared a video of him singing a song for co-contestant Dipika.

Even his sister Deepika Thakur tweeted that she felt good talking to Dipika and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, replying to which Shoaib said that he and Dipika will soon meet them at her wedding.