Bigg Boss fame Naveen Prakash to make his acting debut

Tellychakkar.com was the first to break the news of veteran actor, Sulbha Arya entering the show and now we are back again with another breaking development about the show. Star Bharat’s number one show, Nimki Mukhiyaa will soon see another entry.

Remember Naveen Prakash from Bigg Boss 10?

Well you might have to strain your brains a bit but you will remember him. The man entered in the big ticket reality show as a civilian and was known for his antics.

The 27 year old reality show alumni, Naveen is all set to make his acting debut with this Qissa’go Production. According to a credible source, Naveen will be seen as a politician in the political drama. The actor has been finalized, however he is yet to start shooting. Prakash’s character will be of a positive leader and will play a major role in the storyline.

We buzzed Naveen to get a confirmation for his debut. He shared, “Yes, I’m doing the show but it is too early to comment anything.”

(Also Read: Wait, what? Luv and Sabsyasachi caught kissing in Bigg Boss 11 smoking room?)

We also inquired as to what made him shift his focus from teaching to acting and he excitedly said, “I have been a poet and liked doing theatre. I got a big break from Bigg Boss and now when I got an opportunity to explore my acting skills, I had to pick it up.”

Naveen will be shooting for the show by the end of the month.

For the uninitiated, Naveen is currently on a break from his teaching profession and is enjoying the limelight. The Delhite is also known for his big brawl with Arnab Goswami on his TV show.

No wonder the controversy turned out to be a trump card for the professor turned actor!