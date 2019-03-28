News

Bigg Boss fame Sreesanth’s daughter Saanvika is following his footsteps!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2019 07:45 PM
MUMBAI: Indian cricketer Sreesanth has become a fan favourite in Bigg Boss 12. The former pace bowler has surely earned the love and affection of his fans over the years, and the way his fans always support him is remarkable and it keeps him grounded.

The Bigg Boss contestant is enjoying his days and making his daughter follow his footsteps. He is teaching her how to play cricket and his daughter Saanvika is similarly enjoying with full dedication! 

It seems cricket is in their blood. Take a look at the post below:
