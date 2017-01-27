'Bigg Boss' helped me become mature, says Rohan Mehra

Television actor Rohan Mehra, who is the latest contestant to be evicted from the tenth season of "Bigg Boss", says the reality show has helped him become a mature person.



"The show, in many ways, has helped me grow up into a mature person. From being a pampered son, I have now transformed into an independent person and understand the value of relationships," Rohan said in a statement.



Talking about his three-month journey in the Colors channel show, he said: "The past three months inside the 'Bigg Boss' house have been full of few ups and downs, few bittersweet moments and was a life-changing experience for me. I am really glad that I made the right decision to be part of 'Bigg Boss' and could show the entire world the real me."



Rohan, who first gained visibility with TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", says the eviction was a little disheartening for him.



"Eviction from the show after coming so close to the finale was a little disheartening, but I am happy that I was amongst the top five contestants on the show and played a fair game," he said.



The TV actor also wished luck to his co-contestant and friend Lopamudra Raut and hoped that she comes out as the winner of "Bigg Boss" season 10.

