Hot Downloads

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev

quickie
Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

I want to fly: Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss season 10?

Who will win Bigg Boss season 10?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your Republic Day pick?

Which is your Republic Day pick?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

'Bigg Boss' helped me become mature, says Rohan Mehra

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jan 2017 12:56 PM

Television actor Rohan Mehra, who is the latest contestant to be evicted from the tenth season of "Bigg Boss", says the reality show has helped him become a mature person.

"The show, in many ways, has helped me grow up into a mature person. From being a pampered son, I have now transformed into an independent person and understand the value of relationships," Rohan said in a statement.

Talking about his three-month journey in the Colors channel show, he said: "The past three months inside the 'Bigg Boss' house have been full of few ups and downs, few bittersweet moments and was a life-changing experience for me. I am really glad that I made the right decision to be part of 'Bigg Boss' and could show the entire world the real me."

Rohan, who first gained visibility with TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", says the eviction was a little disheartening for him.

"Eviction from the show after coming so close to the finale was a little disheartening, but I am happy that I was amongst the top five contestants on the show and played a fair game," he said.

The TV actor also wished luck to his co-contestant and friend Lopamudra Raut and hoped that she comes out as the winner of "Bigg Boss" season 10.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Bigg Boss 10, Colors, Rohan Mehra, evicted, Reality show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naksh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest