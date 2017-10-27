After Pooja’s dhinchak entry in the Bigg Boss house, it is time for another surprise entry!

The ‘gharwale’ are in for a huge surprise as the evicted contestant, Priyank Sharma makes a comeback to the house!

While Benafasha is overwhelmed and is in puddles of tears and joy, Vikas confesses that Priyank’s entry has alleviated him from the guilt.

Given that Pooja is now part of the Bigg Boss journey, it is only a matter of time till she jumps into action! This time, Bigg Boss himself has asked Pooja to create a new rap song based on her experience in the house – a task put together for Luxury budget. Pooja can show off her lyrical prowess along with help of her musician buddy, Akash Dadlani.

What’s more?

Vikas and Shilpa have to come together to help Pooja shoot this Dhinchak video! In the song, Pooja brings out the finer nuances of each personality; something that does not go down well with few contestants. Hina calls her a ‘Badtameez Rapper’ while Sapna and Arshi get into an intense fight over the lyrics of the song.

Groove to Pooja’s riveting new single ‘Yeh Hai Bigg Boss’!