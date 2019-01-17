Bigg Boss makes Karanvir Bohra happy, Neil Bhatt and Nikki Sharma quit Colors’ Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Harshad Arora in ZEE5’s Final Call, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: We are back with the exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Take a look.

Neil Bhatt and Nikki Sharma quit Colors’ ‘Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’

In the character of Ranveer, Neil Bhatt excelled and won hearts for his evil and cruel on-screen persona. However, news coming in is that Neil will soon move out of Roop, and Ranveer’s character will come to an end in the Colors show Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

Also, Nikki Sharma who played the role of Himani, the sister of Roop who aspired to become a police officer only to be ridiculed by her father, has apparently put down her papers, and has finished serving her notice period.

They both will surely be missed by the audience. We wish them luck!

ZEE5’s Ghost Stories of Ruskin Bond to put on view Teena Singh, Suhail Nayyar, Priyanka Bose

ZEE5 is doing wonders by churning out interesting contents. Readers would know that it is brining 12 Ghost Stories of Ruskin Bond. Actors Payal Nair, Anju Mahendroo, Raima Sen, Saloni Batra, Sajjad Delafrooz are part of the story titled Overcoat.

Now, news coming in is that Teena Singh, Suhail Nayyar and Priyanka Bose will be part of another story.

Harshad Arora in ZEE5’s ‘Final Call’

Harshad Arora, who enthralled the audience with his acting skills in Beintehaa and Dehleez, has bagged a new show.

The actor has been roped in for ZEE5’s upcoming web-series The Final Call.

He will be part of the show along with Arjun Rampal and Vineet Singh, Javed Jaffery, Anshuman Malhotra and Neeraj Kabi.

ALTBalaji’s ‘Virgin Bhaskar’ to star Rutupanna Aishwarya

ALTBalaji’s newest addition Virgin Bhaskar is a show which is all set to go on floors in Benaras from the end of January 2019. It is a quirky new series with a never-before seen concept that intends to take the internet by storm.

The makers have roped in pretty actress Rutpanna Aishwarya from Naagin 2 to portray the female lead alongside Anant Joshi.

Abhinav Kapoor to play interesting role in ALTBalaji’s ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’

Abhinav Kapoor will be seen in a new avatar in ALTBalaji’s Dil Hi Toh Hai.

He will disguise as a sardar for a mission.

In addition to this, the actor will be seen in many avatars.

Bigg Boss makes Karanvir Bohra happy

Bigg Boss is over and Karanvir Bohra is back to his home enjoying all the time with his twin daughters. Bella and Vienna have been missing him and wife Teejay Sidhu has been sharing moments with his fans all throughout.

While the daddy is happy to get back to his kids, Bigg Boss made his return even more special. They have finally returned the pink puppy to Bella. However, there's a twist to it.

The pink puppy has turned yellow. But Bella is ecstatic after getting it and taking some time to understand that her pink puppy has turned yellow.

Have a look at the video shared by him:

Wow! ‘Guddan: Tumse Na Ho Payega’ completes 100 episodes

Zee TV's popular show Guddan:Tumse Na Ho Payega recently completed 100 successful episodes.

Kanika Mann and Nishant Singh Malkani are extremely elated about completing 100 episodes and are looking forward to many more such landmark achievements.

In order to celebrate the show's success, the entire cast and crew indulged in a feast and did a small cake-cutting on the set. Post pack-up, the cast decided to extend the celebrations and went out for a party where they danced the night away!

SAB TV’s ‘My Name Ijj Lakhan’ to star Shreyas Talpade

SAB TV’s new show My Name Ijj Lakhan will star Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Ribbhu Mehra. They both will play important roles in the show.

Ribbbu will be essaying the character of a cop.