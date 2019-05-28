Bigg Boss Marathi 2: Shivani Surve reveals details of her soulmate, and it is not Vikram Singh Chauhan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 has begun with a bang.
The eclectic mix of celebrities from different professions make for a great watch.
Shivani Surve of Star Plus’ Jana Na Dil Se Door fame has also entered the controversial house as a contestant.
In a random chat in the house, Shivani revealed a few details about her love life.
While in conversation with contestants Parag Kanhere and Abhijeet Bichukale, Shivani revealed that her to-be husband is from Satara District, Shahupuri. She stated that her in-laws belong to Satara and that she would get engaged soon.
She mentioned that it is a love marriage, leaving Abhijeet a bit upset as he was seemingly trying to flirt with her.
The revelation would surely break the hearts of fans who wanted Shivani and Vikram Singh Chauhan to get together.
Add new comment