Bigg Boss Marathi 2: Shivani Surve reveals details of her soulmate, and it is not Vikram Singh Chauhan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 has begun with a bang.

The eclectic mix of celebrities from different professions make for a great watch.

Shivani Surve of Star Plus’ Jana Na Dil Se Door fame has also entered the controversial house as a contestant.

In a random chat in the house, Shivani revealed a few details about her love life.

While in conversation with contestants Parag Kanhere and Abhijeet Bichukale, Shivani revealed that her to-be husband is from Satara District, Shahupuri. She stated that her in-laws belong to Satara and that she would get engaged soon.

She mentioned that it is a love marriage, leaving Abhijeet a bit upset as he was seemingly trying to flirt with her.

The revelation would surely break the hearts of fans who wanted Shivani and Vikram Singh Chauhan to get together.