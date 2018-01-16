Bigg Boss success story of Shilpa "Bhabhiji" Shinde

When Bigg Boss 11 commenced last year, not many had even speculated that Shilpa “Bhabji” Shinde would win the hearts of Indian masses and Salman Khan and take home the crown. Hadn’t she broken her fans’ hearts when she walked out of her most popular &TV show - Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain - without a bye or leave?

But fans will be fans; they forgive their heroes – and heroines – easily. And their legions only seems to grow. Clearly, Shinde romping away to a win in Bigg Boss 11 is more than evidence of that. The star might throw tantrums, be manipulative, be vicious, have affairs, be two-faced and have all the Machivellean traits that we hate in the people we love. But for the glamour-struck fan, his hero – or heroine – can do nothing wrong.

Shilpa, however, did everything right in the show. In fact, she became the talk of the twitterverse – as well as on other social media. She was more than open to get into a fight – she pulled no punches. But at the same time, she was also willing to play the victim who has been wronged. She played on the emotions of her fellow participants and mostly the audience watching her at home on TV or on their smart phones on Voot. So much so that a wave had begun in her favour much before the finale. There were millions who were rooting for her. Even we at Tellychakkar had predicted that she would be Bigg Boss 11’s favourite come 14 or 15 January 2018. And Kamal Rashid Khan revealed on Twitter that the difference between her and runner up Hina Kan ran into seven million - a record of sorts. This number has not been confirmed by anyone, but has made Shilpa’s fans rejoice and go ga-ga.

She played the game well. On Bigg Boss 11 it means having a distinctive identity which clearly states I am a winner and nothing and no one will come in my way. And Shilpa indeed did have that unique attribute. She came across as a performer who has a mind of her own. She is loving. She is also very capable of exuding hate. She can act coy. She can act very brazen. She is pretty. She is buxom. She is traditional. She is successful. She is modern and independent. She is as comfortable in a sari or a salwar kameez as she is in a pair of jeans. A good blend of old and new- something the young lad in Bhatinda would like to take home to his mother. And their mothers - who have been swayed by the nayi soch messaging on various shows on telly - would more than welcome her.

She played hard on Big Boss 11. She showed she could be a winner. And indeed she did win.

Will she be able to handle her newfound success, glory and fame going forward? The stresses of a crown can weigh heavily on any lass’ tresses. It’s quite possible that Shilpa may not have been on the show at all. She had to give an undertaking to the production house Endemol and Colors that she had settled all disputes – both financial and otherwise - with her Bhabiji producer before being allowed on Bigg Boss 11.

That undertaking has changed her life completely. Shilpa is again in the limelight - for something positive this time. She is a winner. And winner can indeed take it all, as said ABBA in their song.

Will her victory lead to films? Or a new TV series? A branded TV or digital programme – a la the Kapil Sharma show – called the Shilpa Shinde show?

Well the playground is hers. She has to only play her cards well. And not self-destruct like she was threatening to do a year and a half ago.

From all of us at Tellychakkar.com, we can only congratulate you Shilpa and we wish you a swell time and even more success from hereon.