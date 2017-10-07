TellyChakkar.com is keeping its viewers abreast with the latest development int he Colors' flagship reality series Bigg Boss.

Earlier today, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani got into a heated argument which took an ugly turn pretty soon. In no time, the argument turned into a physical fight and Vikas Gupta hit Akash on his face causing Akash to bleed.

Vikas Gupta abused and got into a heated argument with Akash after he addressed him ‘gay’. Rumors are rife that Vikas Gupta is gay and that Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta are actually dating and that they have been seen together at nightclubs and parties. However things are kept under wraps as is the industry norm.

Akash questioned Vikas’ sexuality amidst the entire argument which created a huge hullabaloo in the house and things went uncontrollable.

What’s more shocking is that Priyank Sharma couldn’t take it seeing Vikas in problem, he thought of pitching in (god knows for what reasons) He suddenly jumped into Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani’s fight.Amidst the argument, Priyank slapped Akash not once but twice. Bigg Boss took no time for a judgement to be passed and Priyank Sharma has been thrown out of the bigg boss 11 house.

Bigg Boss has once again proved that physical violence will not be tolerated inside the bigg boss house.

TellyChakkar.com knows it for a fact that there is no smoke without fire. The fact that Priyank did something of this sort with Akash brings a lot of light to things. Was he trying to hide something from ‘coming out’? Was he trying to prove things otherwise? Was he trying to shut the reality at an impulse?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more updates.