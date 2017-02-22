Bihaan to get caught in Colors’ Thapki Pyar Ki

It seems like happy times are going to be back in Colors’ popular daily Thapki Pyar Ki (Shoonya Square and SOL).

For the uninitiated, Bihaan (Manish Goplani) and Thapki (Jigyasa Singh) have been living separately post leap. Their twin daughters have also been separated, one staying with the former while the other with Bihaan.

Now, read on to know what lies in store for the viewers of Thapki in the upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, “Their daughters Bani (Nitanshi Goel) and Tina (Lavneet Rajput) are now trying to reunite the couple. With the help of Bani, Tina and Bihaan will come to stay at Thapki’s house. After a lot of hide and seek, Thapki will finally catch Bihaan in her house.”

When we contacted Manish, he commented, “I will go to Thapki’s house without her knowledge but she will catch me and call my family to complain about the same.”

This calls for some more fun in the upcoming episodes of the show.

