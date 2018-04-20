Home > Tv > Tv News
Bijay Anand, Geetanjali Tikekar, Ritu Vij & Manraj Singh in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’s remake

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first one to exclusively break the news about Ekta Kapoor bringing the remake of blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on small screen. The TV version will be launched on Sony Entertainment Television.

From the time we flashed the news, all the K3G fans and TV lovers have been anxious to know about the starcast.

Here’s TellyChakkar revealing a few names of the actors who will be seen in the daily.

According to our sources, actors who will a part of the much hyped show are talented Bijay Anand of Siya Ke Ram fame, graceful Geetanjali Tikekar who has done varied shows with Ekta in the past, Kavach fame Ritu Vij and handsome lad Manraj Singh, who is currently part of Alt Balaji’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Bijay will play the father and Geetanjali will be seen as his wife while Ritu will depict Bijay’s ex-wife. Manraj will portray a helper’s son who will happen to be very close to the family.

Apart from the names mentioned above who are roped for the supporting cast, the show will focus on the lives of three brothers whose casting is still on.  

When we contacted Geetanjali, she shared, “Yes, things are in the pipeline and I am keen to do the show.”

Manraj added, “Yes, I am in talks for the project but it is yet to get finalized.”

Ritu remained unavailable. We could not get through Bijay for a comment.

TellyChakkar will be back with further developments on the show. 

