Bikaner wedding for Kartik and Naira in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta

The wedding of the favourite love Jodi, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) in Star Plus’ popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut) will be a grand gala affair, which will go on for nearly two months!!

As we know, the celebratory affair has already started with the engagement being aired.

Now, to shoot the wedding sequences, the hard-working team of Yeh Rishta will go to Bikaner very soon!!

As per credible sources, “The wedding of Kartik and Naira will be shot in the exotic landscape of Bikaner in Rajasthan. The team has an extensive outdoor schedule for nearly two weeks or so.”

For the uninitiated, Yeh Rishta which recently got embroiled in the controversies and exits of its lead actors Karan Mehra, Hina Khan and Rohan Mehra has gone a notch ahead in its story telling and aesthetic essence, with the love story leading up to the wedding of Kartik and Naira. The upbeat team of Yeh Rishta promises to give viewers entertaining twists and drama in the wedding ahead.

When contacted, Producer Rajan Shahi did not revert to our query.

Are you all ready for the new chapter in the long-running show Yeh Rishta? Drop in your comments here.