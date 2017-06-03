Hot Downloads

Bin Kuch Kahe actor Nikhil shares a sweet message for good friend Saqib

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jun 2017 07:28 PM

Television actor Nikhil Sabharwal, who is currently seen in Zee TV’s Bin Kuch Kahe is very good friends with Bollywood star Saqib Saleem. Saqib rose to fame with his famous film Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

Talking more about their friendship, Nikhil shared, “Saqib and I have known each other for a decade. Phew! Both of us should get awards for that. We were in the same modelling agency, Elite, together back in Delhi and got along like a house on fire. I think we became brothers before we became friends (smiles). Here in Mumbai, we are a bunch of us that are like family, meet every night, and mostly have dinner together after finishing our days work and then attack the Play Station.

He continued, “Since Saqib’s next film Dobaara: See your evil is set release soon, I would like to say that you've played yourself, you've played a skating coach, you've played a young intern, and you've stolen your dads Maruti - finally that time has come when you are ready to fill horror in everyone's brains- good luck for Dobaara mere bhai.”

That's really sweet!

