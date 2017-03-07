Bin Kuch Kahe actress Archana Mittal’s real and reel life ‘culinary’ coincidence

Zee TV’s Bin Kuch Kahe actor is a small-time restaurateur in the show and in real life too, she has culinary endeavours.

It sure looks like many of our favourite TV celebrities have their own alternate professions apart from acting. It becomes quite the interesting coincidence, however, if they happen to play the same role on-screen and off it.

Archana Mittal plays leading lady Myra’s mother’s role, Mrs Kohli, who runs a café in Jaipur, Kohli Kanteen, with her daughters. Coincidentally, off screen too, the enterprising lady owns a cafe in Bangalore. The actress is smoothly balancing her café and acting career without compromising on either front.

Archana shared, “I am extremely happy that I am playing the role of a mother who runs the Kohli Kanteen with her daughter; Off-screen too, I am into the hospitality business, running my own café in Bangalore. So, it doesn’t really feel like acting. What else do you need in life when you can pursue both your passions together? I am blessed and thanks to producer Rajshree Ojha for this wonderful role. Hope viewers enjoy my performance and appreciate the show.”

Good luck Archana!