Bin Kuch Kahe packs up in Jaipur; to now fly off to Brazil

21 Apr 2017 07:45 PM

All my bags are packed, I'm ready to go....

The team of Zee TV’s romantic drama Bin Kuch Kahe (Artecom Entertainment Productions) is humming the popular song. 
 
Why?
 
Well, they are all kicked about to soon fly off to an exotic outdoor schedule.
 
Bin Kuch Kahe marked the debut of filmmaker Rajshree Ojha as a producer on TV, and journalist turned critic Ram Kamal Mukherjee as an associate producer.

Starring Sameer Arora and Shamata Anchan in the lead roles, the show has been extensively shot in Jaipur. Yesterday (20 April), the cast and crew wrapped up their shoot in the Pink city, and had a heartfelt farewell on the sets. The team also cut a cake and captured their happy moments with numerous clicks.

Now, coming to another development, we have heard, that soon the actors will fly off to the beautiful locales of Brazil for their next schedule.

As per the plot, Kabir (Sameera), who is half Brazilian and half Indian, will take his lady love Myra (Shamata), to meet his parents in Brazil. To give an authentic feel, the makers have decided to shoot in Brazil itself.
 
We buzzed Shamata on her Jaipur experience, to which she shared, “I have mixed feelings, as I am sad bidding adieu to the crew here, while I am happy that I will finally get to meet my family. The entire unit was very helpful and supportive and we will definitely miss shooting with them.”

Producer Ram Kamal also confirmed the ‘wrapping up’ news with us. He shared few pictures and a long post on Facebook thanking his team. Have a look!
 

Good luck, guys!

Bin Kuch Kahe, Zee TV, Brazil, Artecom Entertainment Productions

