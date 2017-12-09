Bindass Dance Season 2 celebrates grand finale with much fanfare

Time to watch the grand finale of Colors Bangla’s dance reality show Bindass Dance Season 2!

We hear the grand finale will be an action packed show for the audience.

The top five contestants who will be seen battling out to win the trophy include Ali Afzal, Nirmal Sutradhar, Anish Roy, Souvik Das and Prayash Pradhan.

Season 2 of Bindass Dance had kick-started on 2nd September. After auditioning 2500 children, 25 contestants were selected for the competition.

The judges of the show were Tollywood actress Sayantika Banerjee, director/producer Raj Chakraborty and choreographer Baba Yadav.

The finale was held at Purple Movietown on 30th November and the episode will be aired on 10th December at 9 pm.

The evening of the grand finale was packed with one breathtaking act after another.

The actors who graced the occasion by their performance include Debchandrima Singha Roy of Kajalata, Oindrilla Sharma of Jhumur, Debattama Saha of E Amar Gurudakshina and Sohini Guha Roy of Resham Jhanpi.

So, gear up for the show and for more updates keep visiting this space.