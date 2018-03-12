Binodini’s truth to shock Girish in Jagat Janani Maa Sarada

Kolkata: Aakash Aath’s Jagat Janani Maa Sarada has a lot of drama in store for its viewers as the upcoming episodes will reveal something shocking.

Avid viewers of the show would know about Binodini (Swarnokamal)’s weird behaviour of which Girish (Sanjib Sarkar) has no clue. But soon he will discover the reason. Read on to know how-

According to our source, in the coming episode, in a fit of anger, Girish will land up at Binodini’s place. He will be shocked to know about her weird behavior as he had least anticipated it. He will get to know that Binodini is suffering from white leprosy. This revelation will break Girish’s heart. He will bless her and approve of her permanent farewell from stage.

On the other hand, Thakur (Suman Kundu) will refuse to guide Naren (Debanjan Chatterjee) to the path of ultimate salvation. The all knowing Thakur would want to teach Naren that there is a time for everything.

Meanwhile, Mastermashai will lose his job and come to stay at Kashipur.

What will happen to Mastermashai’s family now? And will Thakur stand by his follower and show him a new path? The coming episodes will unfold all the answers.

