Hot Downloads

Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

quickie
Jiya Shankar

I would like to get naughty with Shah Rukh Khan: Jiya Shankar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which newly launched show do you enjoy watching?

Which newly launched show do you enjoy watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Bipasha Basu approached for Star Plus' Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai?

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Feb 2017 05:11 PM

As Star Plus is all set to enter the paranormal zone with Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, the level of intrigue keeps rising for this project. While the viewers can’t wait to see their favourite Shoaib Ibrahim, Surbhi Jyoti and Shaleen Malhotra back on the silver screen, there is a possibility of an interesting addition to the show.

Word has it that Bollywood’s diva, whose inclination towards paranormal movies is known by all, Bipasha Basu, is approached to play a cameo for Star Plus’ newest supernatural thriller. The sizzling actress who is known for her phenomenal performance in many movies has been approached to be a part of the series. It is a key cameo whose presence can be a huge twist in the plot.

Exciting, isn't it?

The Bollywood actress’s presence will be a sky rocketing boast to the stellar cast. Sources say, “The makers are trying their level best to get Bipasha on board for a cameo in the show.” 

The serial which is based on paranormal lines has been the talk of the town for its edgy concept of supernatural reincarnation.

We are looking forward to Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, are you?

Tags > Bipasha Basu, approached, Star Plus, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, TV show, Shoaib Ibrahim, Surbhi Jyoti, Shaleen Malhotra,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest