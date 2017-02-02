Bipasha Basu approached for Star Plus' Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai?

As Star Plus is all set to enter the paranormal zone with Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, the level of intrigue keeps rising for this project. While the viewers can’t wait to see their favourite Shoaib Ibrahim, Surbhi Jyoti and Shaleen Malhotra back on the silver screen, there is a possibility of an interesting addition to the show.



Word has it that Bollywood’s diva, whose inclination towards paranormal movies is known by all, Bipasha Basu, is approached to play a cameo for Star Plus’ newest supernatural thriller. The sizzling actress who is known for her phenomenal performance in many movies has been approached to be a part of the series. It is a key cameo whose presence can be a huge twist in the plot.

Exciting, isn't it?



The Bollywood actress’s presence will be a sky rocketing boast to the stellar cast. Sources say, “The makers are trying their level best to get Bipasha on board for a cameo in the show.”

The serial which is based on paranormal lines has been the talk of the town for its edgy concept of supernatural reincarnation.

We are looking forward to Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, are you?